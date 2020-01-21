Intercontinental Hotels Group has opened its fifth property in the Peruvian capital Lima, located in the upmarket Miraflores district of the city.

The 200-room Holiday Inn Lima Miraflores features an eighth floor outdoor swimming pool, as well as Lima Restaurant and Lounge, business and fitness centres, and 3,000 square feet of meeting and events space.

Interiors have been inspired by the pre-Incan “Lima Culture”, with a minimalist and geometric design, and photgraphs and artwork by Maco Vargas, Giham Tubeh and Isabel Rejtman – Peruvian artists known for their work inspired by pre-Inca architecture.

The new-build property joins the existing Holiday Inn Lima airport. Last year IHG announced plans for a dual-branded Intercontinental and Hotel Indigo property in Miraflores, with both hotels expected to open in 2022.

Commenting on the news Jorge Apaez, chief operating officer, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, IHG, said:

“Peru is a thriving destination, and we are thrilled to be adding this Holiday Inn property to the dynamic district of Miraflores.

“The Holiday Inn Lima Miraflores hotel perfectly blends modern-day comforts with the rich culture and history of the area to provide relaxing, authentic local stays for the enjoyment of both leisure and business travellers.”

