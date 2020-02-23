Marriott has opened the first Caribbean property under its Aloft Hotels brand in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.

The property is located near the Isla Grande Airport, Puerto Rico Convention Centre, Miramar, Old San Juan and El Viejo San Juan.

With 117-rooms, the Aloft Hotel San Juan will also feature a bar, a 24-hour grab-and-go-food station, a gym and a pool. The bar will act as a working area during the day and live music venue at night.

Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader of Aloft Hotels, said:

“We are changing Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premiere entertainment destination, El Distrito, and first Aloft hotel on the island as well as in the Caribbean.”

El Distrito is an upcoming 4,600 sqm entertainment district that will feature restaurants, bars, public spaces and hotels.

Federico Stubbe Jr, president of PRISA Group and developer of Aloft San Juan and El Distrito, commented:

“Aloft will be the hotel for next generation travellers and locals looking for a fresh vibe, all integrated into the spirited environment that El Distrito will offer.”

Elizabeth Pridgeon