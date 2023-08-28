Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new route from the capital of the UAE to the city of Lar in Iran.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International airport to Larestan International airport with a frequency of three weekly flights, starting from September 14, 2023.

The route will be operated using the airline’s single-aisle A320 aircraft every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flight 3L 536 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 10.10am and land in Lar at 10.45am. Flight 3L 537 will then take off from Lar at 11.25 and land back in Abu Dhabi at 1.10pm.

With the launch of this new route, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will fly to 33 destinations from the UAE including Tashkent, Cairo, Tbilisi, Mumbai, Baku, and Moscow, among others.

Air Arabia recently reported that from January to June this year it witnessed a net profit of Dhs801 million, a 78 per cent year-on-year increase compared to Dhs451 million it registered in the corresponding period last year.

In H1 2023, the airline posted a turnover of Dhs2.82 billion, a 26 per cent rise over the Dhs2.24 billion in the corresponding first half of last year.

More than 7.7 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and June 2023 across the carrier’s seven hubs, a 47 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Also, the airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – stood at an average of 81 per cent.

During the first half of the year, Air Arabia also added three new aircraft to its fleet bringing it to a total of 71 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. It also launched 18 new routes across its seven operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan.

airarabia.com

(Image: Supplied by Air Arabia)