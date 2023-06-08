IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced a new collaboration with Apple, allowing guests to stream content onto their in-room TV using the AirPlay system.

Customers will scan a QR code unique to their in-room TV, enabling them “to stream, control, and share videos, photos, music, and more from their iPhone or iPad to the big screen”.

The new service will begin to roll out to selected IHG properties worldwide before the end of the year.

It’s the latest initiative to be offered through the IHG Studio “digital guest entertainment solution”, which originally launched in 2019.

The group said that “The streaming industry is projected to reach a value of $330 billion by 2030, further emphasizing the significance of providing guests with seamless streaming capabilities during their hotel stays”.

Commenting on the news George Turner, chief commercial and technology officer, IHG Hotels and Resorts, said:

“Working together with Apple to introduce AirPlay to our IHG Studio platform later this year marks another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhance the guest experience. This technology will provide seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, our guests can now enjoy the convenience of streaming directly from their iPhone or iPad to our in-room technology, creating a home-away-from-home environment like never before.”

Earlier this month IHG also launched a new ‘Wi-Fi Auto Connect’ feature, enabling guests to automatically connect to wifi when arriving at any of more than 5,000 properties worldwide.

ihg.com