Delta has updated its flying schedule for April in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

The list below shows the US carrier’s planned schedule for April as of March 27:

Trans-Pacific

Delta will operate the following schedule to the Asia-Pacific region:

Atlanta-Tokyo Haneda (up to five times per week)

Detroit-Tokyo Haneda (up to six times per week)

Detroit-Seoul Incheon (up to five times per week)

Honolulu-Tokyo Haneda (reduced service)

Honolulu-Nagoya (reduced service)

Honolulu-Osaka (reduced service)

Seattle-Tokyo Haneda (up to seven times per week)

Seattle-Seoul Incheon (up to five times per week)

Delta previously extended its suspension of flights to China, Japan and South Korea until the end of May.

The US carrier later announced the suspension of its Los Angeles-Sydney service on March 18, the early termination of its Narita-Manila service on March 19, as well as the suspension of its seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka.

It added in its latest schedule that it will suspend its Los Angeles-Tokyo Haneda and Minneapolis-Tokyo Haneda routes on April 1.

Trans-Atlantic

The American carrier will operate one daily flight to the following destinations:

Atlanta-Amsterdam

Atlanta-London Heathrow

Detroit-Amsterdam

Delta previously said it would keep flying its Atlanta-Paris Charles de Gaulle and New York JFK-London Heathrow routes, but these two routes are not included in its April flying schedule any more.

Canada

Delta will continue to fly to Canada on the following reduced schedule following recent suspensions:

Atlanta-Toronto (one daily flight)

Detroit-Montreal (two daily flights)

Detroit-Ottawa (one daily flight)

Detroit-Toronto (two daily flights)

Minneapolis-Calgary (one daily flight)

Minneapolis-Edmonton (one daily flight)

Minneapolis-Saskatoon (one daily flight)

Minneapolis-Winnipeg (one daily flight)

New York JFK-Montreal (one daily flight)

New York JFK-Toronto (one daily flight)

Seattle-Vancouver (two daily flights)

Mexico

Delta will also continue to fly to Mexico with reduced schedule:

Atlanta-Cancun (daily operation)

Atlanta-Mexico City (daily operation)

Los Angeles-Los Cabos (less than daily operation)

Los Angeles-Puerto Vallarta (less than daily operation)

Salt Lake City-Cancun (daily operation)

Salt Lake City-Mexico City (less than daily operation)

Caribbean

The US carrier said it will continue flights primarily to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic following suspensions in response to government travel restrictions. The airline will operate the following routes:

Atlanta-San Juan (daily operation)

Atlanta-St. Thomas (effective April 24)

New York JFK-San Juan (daily operation)

New York JFK-Santiago (daily operation)

New York JFK-Santo Domingo (daily operation)

Central and South America

Delta will only operate one daily flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil following suspensions in response to government travel restrictions.

Delta said this schedule, including routes and frequency, remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of Covid-19.

Delta is now waiving change and cancellation fees for travel through May 31, 2020. Full details can be found here.

Another US carrier, United Airlines, said it will continue to fly six daily international routes until the end of May “to help displaced travellers get home”. The airline said it’s reducing its overall capacity by 90 per cent in April.

As of March 29, the US recorded over 120,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

