Marriott has introduced new digital content to help hosts, organizers and attendees plan meetings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel company says it is introducing changes which include enhanced sanitation guidelines, new operational training for associates, and increased use of conference technologies to ensure that “customers are able to come together when they are ready”.

Meeting planners can now access a series of new materials including an informational video , customer stories and resources that aim to provide additional context and information for designing successful events amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new content is available on MarriottBonvoyEvents.com.

“Our Commitment to Clean is guiding everything from how we keep our guests and associates safe to how we begin to welcome back event and meetings business,” said Ray Bennett, chief global officer, Global Operations, Marriott International and Chair of the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council.

“Our Global Cleanliness Council is working with us to tackle the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic and what that means for an event or meeting at a hotel. Having experts in the area of hygiene, food safety, infectious disease, and infection prevention has been enormously beneficial in helping us think through everything we can do to support organisations as they begin to envision, plan and execute future meetings and events of all sizes.”

The Marriott Bonvoy Events team has created a series of physically distant floor plans that aim to allow event planners to visualise room configurations that allow for socially distant gatherings.

“Consultations, pre-convention meetings and site tours can all be conducted virtually and adapted to include hygiene and safety briefings,” reads a statement from Marriott.

Marriott says attendees can expect the following changes during meetings and events at Marriott properties:

Across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International requires all associates wear a face covering as a part of their uniform.

Across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International requires all guests to wear a face covering.

Seating capacities have been reduced according to local laws and government regulations specific to each market, and where possible, outdoor spaces will be utilized.

Frequent and “more in-depth” cleaning is conducted to disinfect meeting spaces and high-touch areas such as elevator buttons, doorknobs, and handrails as often as every hour.

Hand sanitiser stations are provided throughout meeting spaces.

Meals and Breaks

The company says both meals and breaks are set in dedicated, socially distanced spaces reserved for a specific event and its attendees, to prevent co-mingling with other groups.

Catering menus are also being adjusted to include a “wide range selection” tailored to group size, including new options for individually pre-packaged meals, canned and bottled beverages, and plated service.

Buffets will also be modified to include “servers, shields, hand sanitisation and queue management”.

Marriott’s hotels are also leveraging technology and digital solutions to create contactless service where appropriate, such as the use of QR codes and digital menus.

Non-essential items, such as linens, pre-set plates and glassware, and décor will also be removed.

