Marriott will open its largest-ever Fairfield hotel in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The 2,600-room property in Mecca will cater to those making the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the city.

The Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem will be operated in partnership with Saudi hospitality firm Nahdet Al-Mashaer, and will occupy five towers in the Al Naseem district near the Grand Mosque.

An open-plan lounge area will provide a “multi-functional space” with natural light. Amenities will include a 24-hour lobby shop, a gym and complimentary breakfast.

Marriott currently has 29 hotels across nine brands in Saudi Arabia, but this will mark the debut of Fairfield in the Middle East.

The select-service brand currently has properties in the Americas, Asia and the Caribbean.

Marriott said it expects to add 20 hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2024.

“We are thrilled to be working with Nahdet Al-Mashaer to create a distinctive Fairfield by Marriott that will serve Makkah, the sought-out destination for rising numbers of religious pilgrims,” said Jerome Briet, Marriott’s chief development officer for the Middle East and Africa.

“We expect this hotel will become a popular destination, especially given the strong demand for high-quality lodging in the Holy City.”

Intercontinental Hotels Group is set to open a 4,200-room Mecca hotel under its new Voco brand this year.

marriott.com