Marriott has announced plans for its third W Hotels property in Mexico.

W Playa del Carmen will be located in the coastal resort town situated on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula’s Riviera Maya strip, and is scheduled to open in 2023.

Features will include 218 rooms, “multiple food and beverage venues both indoors and out”, a pool deck, spa facilities, fitness centre, beach club, rooftop bar, and 500 sqm of meeting and events space.

Marriott said that the hotel will be located “within walking distance to entertainment, upscale shopping and restaurants”.

W Playa del Carmen will join existing properties under the brand in Mexico City and Punta de Mita.

Marriott is also set to open a JW Marriott hotel in Mexico’s Monterrey this year.

Commenting on the Playa del Carmen plans Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International, said:

“We are excited to work with hotel developer Fibra Inn to open a cutting-edge W hotel in Playa del Carmen, a destination ready for the brand’s bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming.

“This important signing underscores the impressive growth of our luxury portfolio in the region – and across Mexico.”

