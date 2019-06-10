Accor plans to open its first MGallery by Sofitel hotel in South Korea in 2022, with residences and offices included in the project.

Located in the western district of Mapo in Seoul, five-minutes’ walk from Mapo subway station, the new hotel will overlook the Han River and have views of the Yeouido island, Seoul’s major finance and investment banking district.

The 197-room hotel will be equipped with “a range of dining outlets”, an outdoor swimming pool and meeting spaces for weddings, conferences and events.

The hotel is operated by Accor Ambassador Korea Hotel Management, which was established in 2006 as a joint venture company with Accor and Ambassador Hotel Group. The company operates 24 hotels in seven cities in South Korea through management and franchise contracts.

“The signing of an MGallery Hotel in Seoul marks a key milestone for our Group, as it represents our focus on expanding Accor’s luxury hotel portfolio in South Korea,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of Accor for Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“We are delighted to expand the brand’s presence in Northeast Asia following the recent launch of our first MGallery hotel in Japan with the successful opening of MGallery Kyoto Yura.”

Aside from the new properties in Kyoto and Seoul, Accor has also recently announced the launch of the first MGallery hotel in Hong Kong slated to open in late 2019.

Accor has been expanding its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years, with the opening of its 1,100th property in the region last week.